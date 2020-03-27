Ong Seong Wu takes you behind the scenes of 'Gravity' MV

Ong Seong Wu has revealed the making of his music video for "Gravity",



The above making-of video follows Ong Seong Wu in the forest setting of his MV, and the former Wanna One member talks about how the MV's story reflects the lyrics of his solo song. "Gravity" is the title song of his first mini album 'LAYERS', and it's about being pulled down by thoughts of someone.



Watch the making of Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity" MV above and the MV here if you missed it!