GFriend's Yuju sings 'This Way and That Way' for 'Yoobyeolna! Chef Moon'

GFriend's Yuju is the voice behind "This Way and That Way" for 'Yoobyeolna! Chef Moon'.

The MV for the Channel A drama features star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Shinhwa's Eric) and fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Won Hee) who go after their dreams and fall for each other during their journey. "This Way and That Way" is about a special someone who confuses you with their changes.

Watch Yuju's "This Way and That Way" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

