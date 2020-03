Kang Daniel has released a special trailer for his upcoming comeback mini album, 'Cyan'!

The special trailer highlights moments from Kang Daniel's comeback mini album jacket photoshoot, where the star boasts his unchanging, handsome and fluffy visuals. More of Kang Daniel's comeback teasers will be coming throughout this month until his full 1st mini album release date on March 24 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned!