Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Ha Yeon Soo reveals she received an apology for the first time in 7 years for anonymous sexual harassment

On March 13, actress Ha Yeon Soo revealed that she has received a formal apology from an anonymous sexual harassment assailant for the first time in 7 years. 

She wrote to her fans as well as her anti-fans via her Instagram, "I am reading all of your comments including the cheers and encouragements, as well as the negativity, directed toward my post from earlier when I named a specific cafe community and announced that I would be taking legal action. Thank you sincerely for all your comments, losing sleep to give me attention at such late hours. Earlier, I publicized an anonymous person's malicious private message, and suggested that maybe they appear on my YouTube channel. I wanted to talk to them and find out why. I wanted to ask if there was a possibility that they could stop harassing me sexually."

Ha Yeon Soo continued, "I do not know this person by face at all, and I do not hate them. But this apology that I received today was the first I've ever received in 7 years from any act of anonymous sexual harassment. I wonder why the apology took so long, and came only after I declared my intentions to take legal action. I want to find out if there is a way I can stop all sexual harassment in the future. Thank you for reading this long post, and also for your warm encouragements." 

Previously, Ha Yeon Soo was seen exposing a specific community cafe page, containing numerous malicious posts about the actress including sexual harassment, malicious accusations, damage of character, etc. Afterward, it seemed that the cafe page owner apologized to Ha Yeon Soo via a direct message. 

제가 특정 카페를 언급하며 악플러를 고소하겠다는 게시물에 보내주신 많은 공감과 응원의 말씀들, 그리고 비판들을 모두 잘 읽고 있습니다. 새벽녘인데 주무시지도 못하고 주신 다양한 말씀들 모두 진심으로 감사합니다. 오늘 새벽, 악플을 단 분의 메시지를 공개하고, 유튜브 출연을 제안했습니다. 고소보다도 그분과 대화하고 싶었습니다. 또, 이번 일을 계기로 성희롱 근절에 나서주실 마음이 있으신 건지 여쭤보고 싶었습니다. ⠀ 저는 저분의 얼굴조차 모르고, 미워하는 마음은 없습니다. 그러나 이번 사과는 제가 7년간 받은 숱한 성희롱에 대한 첫 사과입니다. 왜 고소하겠다고 나섰을 때야 비로소 사과를 받게 되었는지 생각해봅니다. 고소보다도, 어떻게 하면 성희롱이 사라질 수 있을지에 대해 고민하고 싶습니다. ⠀ 긴 글 읽어주셔서, 또 따뜻하게 응원해주셔서 진심으로 감사합니다.

Some people will do anything for attention regardless of how long it takes to receive that attention.

