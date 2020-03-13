Actress Ha Yeon Soo reveals she received an apology for the first time in 7 years for anonymous sexual harassment

On March 13, actress Ha Yeon Soo revealed that she has received a formal apology from an anonymous sexual harassment assailant for the first time in 7 years.

She wrote to her fans as well as her anti-fans via her Instagram, "I am reading all of your comments including the cheers and encouragements, as well as the negativity, directed toward my post from earlier when I named a specific cafe community and announced that I would be taking legal action. Thank you sincerely for all your comments, losing sleep to give me attention at such late hours. Earlier, I publicized an anonymous person's malicious private message, and suggested that maybe they appear on my YouTube channel. I wanted to talk to them and find out why. I wanted to ask if there was a possibility that they could stop harassing me sexually."

Ha Yeon Soo continued, "I do not know this person by face at all, and I do not hate them. But this apology that I received today was the first I've ever received in 7 years from any act of anonymous sexual harassment. I wonder why the apology took so long, and came only after I declared my intentions to take legal action. I want to find out if there is a way I can stop all sexual harassment in the future. Thank you for reading this long post, and also for your warm encouragements."



Previously, Ha Yeon Soo was seen exposing a specific community cafe page, containing numerous malicious posts about the actress including sexual harassment, malicious accusations, damage of character, etc. Afterward, it seemed that the cafe page owner apologized to Ha Yeon Soo via a direct message.