BTS x 'FILA' launch their latest spring collection, the 'Voyager Collection'

BTS x 'FILA' have prepared a very special new spring collection of clothing and accessories, the 'Voyager Collection'!

On March 13, 'FILA' Korea revealed, "We have launched a specially prepared 'Voyager Collection' for the spring season, inspired by the Big Dipper, the constellations, and the universe." Using purple as the main color, the 'Voyager Collection' incorporates simplified designs of the Big Dipper, as well as the 'V' in 'Voyager' for its logo. The collection includes a total of 20 products such as sneakers, clothing, hats, backpacks, and more.





You can find more information on BTS x 'FILA's 'Voyager Collection', below! The collection is now currently available in stores and online in Korea.