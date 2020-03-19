3

Jessi drops her version of Crush's 'Digital Lover' in live performance video

Jessi has dropped her version of Crush's "Digital Lover" in a live performance video.

The rapper brings her vocals to the forefront in her rendition of "Digital Lover" and creates her own vibe and flavor Crush's track released this past February. As previously reported, Jessi is one of 3 artists, including GRAY and Kang Min Kyung, who are collaborating with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover".

Check out Jessi's "Digital Lover" above and the original by Crush below!

