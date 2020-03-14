8

Yoo Jae Suk & trot singer Song Ga In to team up for duet song

Yoo Jae Suk and trot singer Song Ga In are teaming up for a duet!

The March 14th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' follows Song Ga In and composer Yoon Myung Sun as they met up with Yoo Jae Suk to work on a new song titled "Bus Stop of Separation". Yoon Myung Sun expressed, "Through you both, I wanted to include the hearts of beautiful people, so I used a bus as a theme. It's called 'Bus Stop of Separation'."

Yoo Jae Suk and Son Ga In are just one team preparing for the upcoming 'Corner of the Room' concert on the variety show. 

Take a look at the preview above!

