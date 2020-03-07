Actress Park Shin Hye gives Super Junior's Heechul her best drama slap on 'Knowing Brothers'

Actress Park Shin Hye gave Super Junior's Heechul her best drama slap on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the March 7th episode of the show, Park Shin Hye recalled the roughest time she had filming for a drama, and she revealed she once was slapped in the face over 30 times during filming. Heechul questioned, "You actually got hit, right," and she responded, "I was actually hit. I got slapped 30 something times. In my memory, the script said 4 times, but we had to get multiple shots from different angles."



She then added that drama actors don't actually slap each other anymore as they use editing and sound effects. When Heechul showed interest in the technique, Park Shin Hye tried to give him her best slap.



Check out Park Shin Hye's drama slapping technique in the clip above!