GFriend's Eunha ranks in at #1 on list of female idols with most varied backgrounds on 'TMI News'

GFriend's Eunha ranked in at #1 on the list of female idols with the most varied career backgrounds on 'TMI News'.



On the March 25th episode, Eunha is known to have featured in a number of collaborations alongside artists like Park Kyung and Ravi, but before she debuted with GFriend in 2015, she had a successful career as a child actress. According to 'TMI News', the GFriend member starred in 16 projects as a child star.



At #2 on the list is Momoland's Nancy, at 3rd is Oh My Girl's Binnie, at 4th is TWICE's Nayeon, and at 5th is BLACKPINK's Jennie.



Check out the segment videos above and below!





