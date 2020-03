Favorite have returned with a completely different concept from their debut days, in a fiery red MV for their 1st single "Again LIE"!

After debuting with their cute, bright image in 2017 with their 1st mini album 'My Favorite', the girl group has now returned more mature, more alluring, and more confident than ever for "Again LIE", composed and produced by Ollounder, LEEZ, and Chairmann.

Check out Favorite's bold comeback MV above.