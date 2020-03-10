1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Fantagio responds to reports of Seo Kang Jun becoming a free agent

According to various media outlets on March 11, actor Seo Kang Jun's exclusive contract with Fantagio will be coming to an end some time soon - likely next month. 

In response to this, Fantagio spoke up with a curt response, stating, "Nothing is currently confirmed, and we are still discussing [Seo Kang Jun's] future decisions." 

Meanwhile, Seo Kang Jun debuted as a member of 5urprise in 2013. All of his fellow 5urprise members will also be coming to a decision regarding their exclusive contracts soon.

20 minutes ago

if seo kang jun leaves 5urprise imma be hella sad

