Fantagio responds to reports of Seo Kang Jun becoming a free agent

According to various media outlets on March 11, actor Seo Kang Jun's exclusive contract with Fantagio will be coming to an end some time soon - likely next month.

In response to this, Fantagio spoke up with a curt response, stating, "Nothing is currently confirmed, and we are still discussing [Seo Kang Jun's] future decisions."

Meanwhile, Seo Kang Jun debuted as a member of 5urprise in 2013. All of his fellow 5urprise members will also be coming to a decision regarding their exclusive contracts soon.

