The five members of DONGKIZ have turned into crime-solving detectives, taking on a mysterious case inside a sleek, modern museum!

DONGKIZ will be making a comeback this coming March 15 at 12 PM KST with their 2nd digital single, "Lupin". So far, the boys have been teasing fans with a series of sharp and chic suit styles in their comeback concept photos, hinting at their mature transformation.

Stay tuned for DONGKIZ's full comeback this weekend!