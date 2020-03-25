EXO's Chanyeol (Loey) x mq reveal beautiful scenic MV teaser for 'I'm Fine'

EXO's Chanyeol (Loey) and mq have revealed a beautiful scenic music video teaser for "I'm Fine".
The MV teaser follows Loey and mq on a drive by the seaside as orchestral music plays, and it ends with a bouquet floating in the ocean. "I'm Fine" is due to drop on March 26 KST.
Check out Loey x mq's "I'm Fine" MV teaser above and the making-of teaser below if you missed it!
