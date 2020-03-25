33

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

EXO's Chanyeol (Loey) x mq reveal beautiful scenic MV teaser for 'I'm Fine'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chanyeol (Loey) and mq have revealed a beautiful scenic music video teaser for "I'm Fine".

The MV teaser follows Loey and mq on a drive by the seaside as orchestral music plays, and it ends with a bouquet floating in the ocean. "I'm Fine" is due to drop on March 26 KST.

Check out Loey x mq's "I'm Fine" MV teaser above and the making-of teaser below if you missed it!

  1. EXO
  2. Chanyeol
  3. LOEY
  4. MQ
1 3,883 Share 70% Upvoted

nunyabsnss968 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Just from this teaser I can tell that this song will be incredibly emotional and touching. Also, they had asked subscribers to share stories and that they would pick one of the subscribers stories and make a song and video out of it. I think that's a very creative way to connect with fans. It's really a great YouTube channel

