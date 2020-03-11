DONGKIZ show off their fancy moves in 'Lupin' comeback MV

Boy group DONGKIZ have returned with some fancy moves for their 2nd digital single, "Lupin"!

For their first comeback in approximately 5 months, DONGKIZ have gone undercover not as detectives, but as troublemaking thieves in their full "Lupin" MV. In addition, the boys show off a unique choreography using walking canes, the props matching perfectly with the group's classy and chic comeback style.

Watch DONGKIZ's "Lupin" MV above! Meanwhile, the group's new single will be released online on March 15 at 12 PM KST.

