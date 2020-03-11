0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Kim Se Jung to reveal her single lifestyle for this first time on this week's 'I Live Alone'

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung will be appearing as a guest for the first time on MBC's 'I Live Alone' this week!

On this episode, Kim Se Jung revealed that it's been about 3 months since she decided to move out and live on her own. Sure enough, the idol's apartment was still full of unpacked and unorganized furniture and belongings.

Not only that, but Kim Se Jung also caused laughter as she was seen using various items that the former apartment owner left, for herself. Fans can catch Kim Se Jung's full guest appearance on 'I Live Alone' this March 13!

jjajangmyeon232,096 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Isn't her name Kim Se-Jeong akp? Or is that how it's translated from korean?

