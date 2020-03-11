Kim So Eun talks about going to college with Kang Ha Neul, says he's totally family with no chance of dating

On March 12, actress Kim So Eun and actor Sung Hoon of upcoming romance film 'Are You In Love?' appeared as guests on SBS powerFM radio program, 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM'.

During this broadcast, Kim So Eun talked about attending the same university of actor Kang Ha Neul - Joong Ang University. She began, "We're really good friends," to which DJ Kim Young Chul asked, "Is there a possibility of you two ever dating?" Kim So Eun quickly answered, "We're the realest of friends. Family members can't date each other. We're family."

Next, Kim So Eun shared, "In my memory, Kang Ha Neul was a really nice guy who took good care of his friends, and even though I was a bit closed-off he approached me first. But even if I don't say things like this, there are too many stories about his 'generosity'. So I don't want to talk about him anymore. No need for me to contribute. I'm sick of him anyway."

Finally, when a reader asked Kim So Eun to send out a message to Kang Ha Neul, the actress joked, "Ha Neul, I don't know if you're listening, but quit being an attention-hog," causing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim So Eun x Sung Hoon's 'Are You In Love?' premieres this March 25.

