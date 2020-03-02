IU returning as soju brand Chamisul's endorsement model?

Two days before the announcement of their latest brand model, soju brand Chamisul dropped a major hint that caused many netizens to speculate the model will be none other than IU.





On March 2 KST, the brand's official Instagram shared a photo of five blue flowers against a white and blue background, with the accompanying caption reading, "OOO is back. D-2," accompanied by a small script about flowers that emphasizes the word 'blooming' by putting it in English.

Many netizens have concluded that it is likely IU because she was not only Chamisul's brand model for four years, but the image and caption can be a nod to her album 'Blueming,' which came out in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Chamisul will be revealing their new model on March 4.