ASTRO teach fans how to make bouquets in 'One & Only' teaser video

ASTRO have revealed a how-to videos for fans as their latest 'One & Only' teaser.



In the teaser video above, the ASTRO members show their fans Aroha how they made the gorgeous bouquets featured in their teaser images. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to Aroha and commemorates 4 years since their debut.



"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. Check out ASTRO's how-to video above!



