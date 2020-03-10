ASTRO teach fans how to make bouquets in 'One & Only' teaser video

ASTRO have revealed a how-to videos for fans as their latest 'One & Only' teaser.
In the teaser video above, the ASTRO members show their fans Aroha how they made the gorgeous bouquets featured in their teaser images. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to Aroha and commemorates 4 years since their debut.
"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. Check out ASTRO's how-to video above!
