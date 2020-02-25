Kim Chung Ha releases 'Honestly I'm Tired' teaser images feat. actress Jo Bo Ah

Kim Chung Ha has released her latest teaser images for 'Honestly I'm Tired' featuring actress Jo Bo Ah.



'Honestly I'm Tired' is MNH Entertainment's next track from their 'New_Wav' 2020 music project following BVNDIT's "Cool". Kim Chung Ha is expected to return with a ballad, while Jo Bo Ah will star in the music video.



Kim Chung Ha's 'Honestly I'm Tired' drops on February 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates.



