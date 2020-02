TREASURE's Jungwoo is the next member up from the rookie group to treat fans to a tearjerking cover video!

Following Bang Ye Dam's groovy "Honesty" vocal cover video as well as Choi Hyunsuk x Doyoung's "Babushka Boi" dance cover last week, Jungwoo has come this time around with his soulful vocals for a cover of Ruben Studdard's "Superstar"!

Get a taste of Jungwoo's charming vocals in his solo cover video, above!