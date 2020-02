It looks like Zhoumi will be treating fans to a surprise collaboration track, coming this February 28 at 12 PM KST!

Titled "在你身旁 (I'll Be There)", Zhoumi's new single will be a collaboration with his fellow SM Entertainment hoobaes, WayV members Kun and Xiaojun. This will mark Zhoumi's first official music release in approximately a year and 2 months, since "The Lonely Flame" in 2018.



Are you thrilled to have new music from Zhoumi?