Rocket Punch rock the house in 'Bouncy' performance MV teaser

Rocket Punch have dropped their music video teaser for "Bouncy"!



In the performance MV teaser, the members are taking on the day with shopping and dancing, and fans get more of the choreography and audio for the girl group's upcoming track. "Bouncy" is the title song of Rocket Punch's second mini album 'Red Punch', which is set to drop on February 10.



Watch Rocket Punch's "Bouncy" performance MV teaser above and their previous MV teaser here if you missed it.



