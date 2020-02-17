6

2

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Donghae asks fans to look forward to his professional side in his 'Harmony' documentary teaser

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Donghae will be baring his professional side to fans in his upcoming solo debut web-documentary, 'Harmony'. 

Through the documentary series, premiering on February 19 at 12 PM KST, Donghae will be giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the entire process behind creating, recording, and producing his 1st solo digital single album, also titled 'Harmony'. Outside of Super Junior - well-known for their hilarious, playful image - Donghae will be revealing more of his serious side while opening up about his honest thoughts and feelings toward music. 

Meanwhile, Donghae's 1st single album featuring rapper BewhY is set for release this February 23 at 6 PM KST via various online streaming platforms. 

  1. Donghae
1 316 Share 75% Upvoted

0

Yellowchimpa239 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Who else heard 'Super Junior Donghae' is his voice saying it in Full House? Cute little 20 year old Donghae.

Share
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE filming their comeback MV today
3 hours ago   6   4,643
B.I
Kim Hanbin: The Definition of Selfless
23 hours ago   15   12,030
Suzy
Suzy is the queen of spring for 'Marie Claire'
11 hours ago   1   3,067

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND