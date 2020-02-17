Super Junior's Donghae asks fans to look forward to his professional side in his 'Harmony' documentary teaser

Super Junior's Donghae will be baring his professional side to fans in his upcoming solo debut web-documentary, 'Harmony'.

Through the documentary series, premiering on February 19 at 12 PM KST, Donghae will be giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the entire process behind creating, recording, and producing his 1st solo digital single album, also titled 'Harmony'. Outside of Super Junior - well-known for their hilarious, playful image - Donghae will be revealing more of his serious side while opening up about his honest thoughts and feelings toward music.

Meanwhile, Donghae's 1st single album featuring rapper BewhY is set for release this February 23 at 6 PM KST via various online streaming platforms.

