TWICE's Nayeon names Momo as her current closest member in 'Cosmopolitan'





TWICE's Nayeon showed off her lovely charms in her first solo pictorial of 2020, for 'Cosmopolitan' magazine's upcoming March issue!

During her interview, Nayeon was asked about her closest member in TWICE! She first named Momo, saying, "Momo is a friend I'm very thankful for, because she spends the most time with me." She also added, "Maknae Chaeyoung is young, but she's a member I can rely on when I'm having a hard time. It's a little difficult to describe my relationship with Jungyeon? We've been together for a long time, but our personalities are total opposites so there were times we fought. Now, it's amazing that we've come to understand each other more. Jihyo and I, of course, understand each other well since we've been through a lot over the years. It wouldn't be odd at all to say that all 8 are my soulmates."





On a more serious note, Nayeon also opened up about the struggles of dealing with excessive attention from the media and the public. She revealed, "At first, I thought that it was natural for me to become a topic of interest and attention... But as the number of people whose interest became too excessive grew... It started becoming a little fearful and frustrating, having to walk staring at nothing but the ground. When I'm having a hard time, I just try to empty my thoughts. There's no way life can be good all the time. There were tons of times when things didn't turn out the way I wanted, and when unexpected things come your way, sometimes you collapse. If I feel frazzled, I keep myself busy watching YouTube videos, or listening to music, or monitoring our broadcasts. I find it best to let things pass and not think about them too much."





Check out some previews from Nayeon's 'Cosmopolitan' pictorial, below.