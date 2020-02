It's day 2 of TREASURE's 'Treasure Editorial vol.4' profile photo series, featuring Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam!

Continuing from yesterday's members Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Jihoon, and Junkyu, the TREASURE members revealed so far are all rocking cool blue hues in their 'Editorial vol.4' profiles, combining both refreshing styles as well as charisma.

Look out for the rest of the TREASURE members' upcoming editorial cuts, coming soon.