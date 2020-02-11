8

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Pentagon call for a 'Dr. BeBe' in intense MV

Pentagon have dropped their intense music video for "Dr. BeBe"!

In the MV, the Pentagon members are lost and afraid as they try to heal from a dangerous condition. "Dr. BeBe" is the title song of Pentagon's first full album 'Universe: The Black Hall', and it's about calling for help from someone you love.

Watch Pentagon's "Dr. BeBe" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

tenty_tenty279
3 minutes ago
A really nice song, amazing INTRO.. and a very good MV. I like it a lot. :)

popularit
48 minutes ago

HUI REALLY JUST SAID GRATATATA IM DONE

