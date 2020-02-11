Pentagon call for a 'Dr. BeBe' in intense MV

Pentagon have dropped their intense music video for "Dr. BeBe"!



In the MV, the Pentagon members are lost and afraid as they try to heal from a dangerous condition. "Dr. BeBe" is the title song of Pentagon's first full album 'Universe: The Black Hall', and it's about calling for help from someone you love.



Watch Pentagon's "Dr. BeBe" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



