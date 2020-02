IZ*ONE dropped a beautiful, colorful music video teaser for "Fiesta"!



"Fiesta" is the title song of the girl group's first full album 'BLOOM*IZ', which drops on February 17 KST, and in the MV teaser above, the IZ*ONE members travel through a variety of colorful scenes. As previously reported, IZ*ONE's promotions were temporarily suspended, and fans were glad to see they will be making a comeback.



Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE's comeback.