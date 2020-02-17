Hyun Bin's label again responds that he and Son Ye Jin are not dating

Despite the keen eyes of sleuthing netizens, it seems that actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye Jin of the recently ended tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You' are not dating, after all.

Some time after the end of 'Crash Landing on You' this past weekend on February 16, tvN decided to treat fans of the drama to a series of lovey-dovey behind-the-scenes photos of the drama's main couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. These very convincing behind-the-scenes photos, as well as previously released making films of the drama couple, had netizens firmly believing that the two actors were in fact, dating off-cameras.

In fact, in one making film clip, many netizens adamantly claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were "secretly" holding hands underneath the table while the cameras focussed on filming the food in front of them.

However, a representative from Hyun Bin's label has stepped up to clarify this particular making film clip, stating, "The footage only shows Son Ye Jin clasping her own hands together," stressing once again that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are not dating.





Meanwhile, this marked Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's third time becoming wrapped up in a dating scandal, and it seems that some netizens still want to see the two actors becoming an item in real life.