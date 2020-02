NU'EST have opened up a special shop for Valentine's Day, the love post office!

In the group version MV teaser for NU'EST's upcoming collaboration "Let's Love (with Spoonz)", the members open up shop and prepare for a busy day of delivering numerous love letters. You can catch the full version of NU'EST's romantic Valentine's Day gift, "Let's Love (with Spoonz)" on February 14 at 6 PM KST.

Are you a fan of 'Spoonz' characters, endorsed by NU'EST?