IZ*ONE are ready to bloom in latest teaser for their Mnet comeback show

IZ*ONE have returned for all of their fans who have been waiting for such a long time, and the girls will be blooming their loveliest petals this February 17 through their Mnet comeback show, 'IZ*ONE BLOOM*IZ'!

The comeback show will air live globally via Mnet and M2 on February 17 at 8 PM KST, shortly after the release of IZ*ONE's 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' on the same day at 6 PM KST. Fans can look forward to IZ*ONE performing their comeback title track "Fiesta" for the first time ever, as well as tons of behind-the-scenes talk, b-side track performances, and more!

Check out the lovely new teaser for IZ*ONE's comeback show, above. 

2

Realvibekiller334 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Glad to see them back! Chaewons short hair looks amazing. I feel like I’m reconnecting with old friends

