Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung reveals how 22 years old feels different than 20

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung revealed how 22 years old feels different than 20.



On the February 28th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's New Song of Hope', Choi Yoo Jung expressed, "With the change of one year, I feel how much things are different in my bones. I heard somewhere that 18 years old is different than 20 and that 20 is different than 22, but back the, I thought, 'Is there really that big of a difference?' I didn't know back then, but now my body gets cold and my joints hurt."



DJ Kim Shin Young commented, "I do think that things are different every year. My group Celeb Five counts things by decades though."



In related news, Weki Meki recently made their comeback with "Dazzle Dazzle".