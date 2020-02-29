EXO's Baekhyun is the voice behind "On the Road" for the 'Hyena' OST.
The music video above depicts the romance between cut-throat lawyers Jung Geum Ja (played by Kim Hye Soo) and Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon). "On the Road" is a tender ballad with a piano accompaniment about hoping a special someone can understand your sincere feelings for them.
Listen to Baekhyun's "On the Road" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
12
3
Posted by2 hours ago
EXO's Baekhyun sings romantic ballad 'On the Road' for 'Hyena' OST
EXO's Baekhyun is the voice behind "On the Road" for the 'Hyena' OST.
2 1,057 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment