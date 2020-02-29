12

EXO's Baekhyun sings romantic ballad 'On the Road' for 'Hyena' OST

EXO's Baekhyun is the voice behind "On the Road" for the 'Hyena' OST.

The music video above depicts the romance between cut-throat lawyers Jung Geum Ja (played by Kim Hye Soo) and Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon). "On the Road" is a tender ballad with a piano accompaniment about hoping a special someone can understand your sincere feelings for them.

Listen to Baekhyun's "On the Road" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

DG2523
20 minutes ago

Beautiful Baekhyun!! His voice really fits these kind of songs. I love all EXO's OST's this year. Hope there will be more. 💗

She_her_her
1 hour ago

Love at first listen for the heart warming vocals of Baekhyun .

