EXO's Baekhyun sings romantic ballad 'On the Road' for 'Hyena' OST

EXO's Baekhyun is the voice behind "On the Road" for the 'Hyena' OST.



The music video above depicts the romance between cut-throat lawyers Jung Geum Ja (played by Kim Hye Soo) and Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon). "On the Road" is a tender ballad with a piano accompaniment about hoping a special someone can understand your sincere feelings for them.



Listen to Baekhyun's "On the Road" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



