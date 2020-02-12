Henry to feature in Far East Movement & AlunaGeorge's new R&B single 'Nice Things'

Henry will be working with global EDM artists Far East Movement and British duo AlunaGeorge for a new R&B single, set for release this Valentine's Day!

Titled "Nice Things", the upcoming new collaboration track "delves into the messy and heartbreaking parts of being in love" with its sweet and soulful melodies.

"Nice Things" will mark Far East Movement's first collaboration single of 2020, following some of their hits from 2019 including "Bamboo" with Jason Kang and Kina Grannis, "Lovebird" with EXO's Lay, and more.

Look out for Far East Movement x Henry x AlunaGeorge's "Nice Things", coming on February 14!