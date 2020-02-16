5

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

HighSchool reveals Haebin's solo MV film teaser for 'Timing'

Girl group HighSchool is gearing up for a comeback.

On February 17, OGAM Entertainment released a solo MV teaser for Haebin as HighSchool will make a comeback with their 3rd digital single 'Love, Pure, Passion'. With "Timing" as the new title track, the four members of HighSchool have been unveiling a solo MV teaser each day.

What do you think of the concept? Check out the two previously released individual teasers for members Soeun and J below. 'Love, Pure, Passion' will officially drop on February 18 KST!

 

