Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Former X1 member Nam Do Hyun graduates from middle school

On the morning of February 6, former X1 member Nam Do Hyun attended his middle school graduation ceremony at Daechi Middle School in Gangnam!

After attending his graduation ceremony with his classmates, Nam Do Hyun stood in front of the press in his middle school uniform one last time, greeting the cameras. His fellow X1 member and MBK Entertainment labelmate Lee Han Gyul also came out to congratulate Nam Do Hyun, handing him a bouquet of flowers. 

Congratulations on your graduation, Nam Do Hyun!

Congrats 💕

