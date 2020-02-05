Dara to make her musical actress debut in 'Another Miss Oh' the musical

2NE1's Dara is taking on new challenges in 2020, with her musical actress debut now confirmed!

Dara has been cast as a female lead in Jukebox's upcoming 'Another Miss Oh' the musical, set to open this March. The musical will be based off of the original tvN drama series of the same name, also bringing audiences the touching moments from not only from the drama itself, but also from its hit OST soundtrack. Dara will play the role of the male lead's ex-fiancee, Ddo Hae Young.



Best of luck to Dara in her musical actress debut!