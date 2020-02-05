6

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Yoochun allegedly states he wants to return to entertainment after illegal drug scandal

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on February 6, former singer/actor Yoochun expressed his wishes to return to the entertainment industry to his fans last month, during his Bangkok fan meeting. 

Back in July, Yoochun was found guilty of using illegal drugs and sentenced to a probation period as well as a fine for his charges. Before his full sentencing, Yoochun announced during a press conference that he would leave the entertainment industry if he were found guilty. 

However, earlier this year, Yoochun faced heavy criticism from netizens as it was revealed that he would be holding a fan meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on January 25. During this fan meeting, Yoochun allegedly said, "I hope to overcome this situation and return to promotions. I'm enduring it well. I'm not sure if I deserve this love that you are giving me. I'm struggling, but I will do my best to fight through and return. I will promote until I can repay you for everything you've given me. I will go to your side first."

  1. Yoochun
8 1,859 Share 40% Upvoted

2

Kkkpopvvv3,009 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Lol He is literal trash...Had a girlfriend went to a prostitute(who he might have raped or had sex with to which the prostitute with some mafia boyfriend tried blackmailing him we will never know which way the truth) no loyality, Normal guys don't do such shit...Then drugs...Thank god he left his ex-group so long ago it is indeed sad when some get backlash for another's stupid behavior and mistakes. I guess he can't take it that he is at the bottom of the ladder and everyone avoids him now. It ain't hard keeping it in your pants. His statement is like the one of a just debuted idol lol but he has too many mistakes to be forgiven. I hope he never appears on TV ever again.

Share

2

iluv1n2d143 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

This guy is a joke.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GDRAGON NEW SHOELACE NECKTIE
2 hours ago   2   1,199

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND