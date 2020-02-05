Yoochun allegedly states he wants to return to entertainment after illegal drug scandal

According to media outlet reports on February 6, former singer/actor Yoochun expressed his wishes to return to the entertainment industry to his fans last month, during his Bangkok fan meeting.

Back in July, Yoochun was found guilty of using illegal drugs and sentenced to a probation period as well as a fine for his charges. Before his full sentencing, Yoochun announced during a press conference that he would leave the entertainment industry if he were found guilty.

However, earlier this year, Yoochun faced heavy criticism from netizens as it was revealed that he would be holding a fan meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on January 25. During this fan meeting, Yoochun allegedly said, "I hope to overcome this situation and return to promotions. I'm enduring it well. I'm not sure if I deserve this love that you are giving me. I'm struggling, but I will do my best to fight through and return. I will promote until I can repay you for everything you've given me. I will go to your side first."

