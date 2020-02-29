3

VERIVERY sing 'With Us' for 'Itaewon Class' OST

VERIVERY are the voices behind "With Us" for the 'Itaewon Class' OST.

The music video features Park Sae Roy (played by Park Seo Joon) as he goes through ups and down in life and meets friends along the way. "With Us" is about standing by each other even in tough times.

Watch the MV for VERIVERY's "With Us" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She_her_her831 pts 1 hour ago 0
The adorable , mesmerizing and captivating vocals that they display in this song are gorgeously moving. Nice effort VERIVERY may you continue to impress us fans with your abundant talents.

