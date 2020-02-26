1

BTOB's Sungjae reveals audio teaser of 'Come with the Wind'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed an audio teaser for "Come with the Wind".

The teaser video above features a cute animation and an audio snippet of his upcoming title song. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs.

Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' drops on March 3 KST. What do you think of the audio teaser above?


