Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel reveals latest teasers for reality show 'Hello, Daniel'

Kang Daniel has revealed the latest teasers for 'Hello, Daniel'.

The former Wanna One member will be traveling solo in the United States for his upcoming SBS FiL reality show. The teaser videos below reveal Kang Daniel scribbling his thoughts on a napkin, looking at a beautiful view in Portland, Oregon, and stitching something together by hand.

The first episode is set to premiere in March. Stay tuned for updates!

insidersm-297 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Boring af

0

nunyabsnss613 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

He seems like such a cutie pie and has shown such amazing bravery and maturity at such a young age with leaving his old agency and starting a new one, openly dating and taking a break for his mental health. I have a lot of respect for him and I hope that his show does well.

