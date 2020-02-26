Kang Daniel reveals latest teasers for reality show 'Hello, Daniel'

Kang Daniel has revealed the latest teasers for 'Hello, Daniel'.



The former Wanna One member will be traveling solo in the United States for his upcoming SBS FiL reality show. The teaser videos below reveal Kang Daniel scribbling his thoughts on a napkin, looking at a beautiful view in Portland, Oregon, and stitching something together by hand.



The first episode is set to premiere in March. Stay tuned for updates!