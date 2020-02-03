Cignature says hello through fun and funky debut single 'Nun Nu Nan Na'

CIX's sister group Cignature is officially here!

On February 3 KST, the seven-member girl group, who will be promoting under C9 Entertainment's special sub-label J9, released the music video for their debut single "Nun Nu Nan Na."





The single has an addictive chorus melody and a changing trap-inspired rhythmic section, and in the music video, the song's unique sound is complemented by the group's energetic dance style.



Meanwhile, Cignature is planning to commemorate their debut with fans through a special VLIVE debut showcase, entitled 'Cignature Move,' which is set to stream live from 8 PM KST.

Check out the music video above!