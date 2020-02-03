YG Entertainment announces cancellation of WINNER's Singapore concert, AKMU's Changwon tour dates

YG Entertainment has announced the cancellation of certain events planned for their artists amid coronavirus-related safety concerns.



Through a press statement released on February 3 KST, the agency confirmed the cancellation of both WINNER's February 8 Singapore concert and AKMU's February 8 and 9 concert dates in Changwon. They expressed their apologies to fans and added that they plan to fully refund the tickets purchased.



"There may be other changes made in regards to other scheduled concerts. If there is any change, we will notify you through our official website and the hosting ticket reservation service, so please understand," the agency ended.