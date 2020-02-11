BVNDIT drop 'Cool' performance MV

BVNDIT have dropped the performance music video for their latest track "Cool".



As previously reported, "Cool" is part of MNH Entertainment's 2020 music release project 'New.wav Project', and the girl group plan to widen their musical spectrum through unique solo, group, and collaboration singles throughout the year.



Check out BVNDIT's "Cool" performance MV above and their regular MV here if you missed it!



