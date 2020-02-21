Actress Kim Go Eun donates $80K to aid low-income families in midst of Coronavirus outbreak

Actress Kim Go Eun has donated 100 million Won ($82,441.59 USD) to aid low-income families in midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.



On February 21, relief agency Good Neighbors revealed Kim Go Eun had donated 100 million Won to the organization, which will supply 40,000 masks to low-income families. With the rise in confirmed cases of Coronavirus, people are finding it difficult to obtain face masks for a low price, and after hearing the news, the actress decided to do her part to help.



Good Neighbors stated, "We sincerely thank Kim Go Eun kindly sharing and enabling low-income families to live healthy lives." Kim Go Eun herself also commented, "I decided to donate in the hopes that it limits the spread of the Coronavirus to more people. I hope that it helps people who are finding it difficult to obtain masks."