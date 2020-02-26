BTS and James Corden jam out to 'MIC Drop', 'Finesse', 'Black Swan', & go to a PlyoJam dance class on 'Carpool Karaoke'

'The Late Late Show' host James Corden picked up the 7 members of BTS in Los Angeles for a round of 'Carpool Karaoke' on February 26!

RM got to ride shotgun while Jin, SUGA, and V crowded into the very back, and Jimin, j-Hope, and Jungkook took up the middle row. James Corden asked if he could put on some music, and the first song that came on immediately had everyone hyped - BTS's "MIC Drop"!

The boys also sang along to everyone's faves like Bruno Mars's "Finesse", Post Malone's "Circles", and of course, BTS's very own "Black Swan"!

Last but not least, James Corden invited BTS over to his weekly PlyoJam dance class, where everyone got to burn off some calories! Check out the enegertic 'Carpool Karaoke' above!