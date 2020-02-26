Ha Sung Woon's label establishes partnership with 'ICM Partners' to prepare for global activities

On February 26, Ha Sung Woon's management label Star Crew ENT revealed, "We have established an MOU with American agency 'ICM Partners' to aid in our artists' global promotions."

Los Angeles-based talent agency 'ICM Partners' is home to artists and producers such as Beyoncé, J Cole, Alicia Keyes, and more. According to Star Crew ENT, they were introduced to 'ICM Partners' through concert/event agency 'KAMP Global'.

Star Crew ENT also relayed, "We plan to continue working on our partnership with 'ICM Partners' and 'KAMP Global' to prepare our upcoming new group for their global market promotions as well."

Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon is currently busy preparing for his comeback album, set for release some time in the first half of 2020.

