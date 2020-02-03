Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB says 'Sorry Mama' in MV for debut single

Brave Entertainment's latest group has officially made their debut!

On February 3 KST, boy group DKB released the music video for their first single "Sorry Mama," the title track on debut mini album 'Youth.' The song is an aggressive hip-hop track with a frantic EDM hook, which the music video augments by showcasing the group's impressive dance energy, complete with flips and tight synchronization.

Meanwhile, DKB is a nine-member group whose name is short for 'Dark Brown Eyes.' The group cites BTS as a major influence and considers themselves a 'hip-hop performance' group.

Check out the music video for "Sorry Mama" above!