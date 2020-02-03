8

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB says 'Sorry Mama' in MV for debut single



Brave Entertainment's latest group has officially made their debut!

On February 3 KST, boy group DKB released the music video for their first single "Sorry Mama," the title track on debut mini album 'Youth.' The song is an aggressive hip-hop track with a frantic EDM hook, which the music video augments by showcasing the group's impressive dance energy, complete with flips and tight synchronization.

Meanwhile, DKB is a nine-member group whose name is short for 'Dark Brown Eyes.' The group cites BTS as a major influence and considers themselves a 'hip-hop performance' group.

Check out the music video for "Sorry Mama" above!

Ginner557 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They expect me to stan this group knowing full well that they'r going to have two releases then locked in the dungeon? Treat Brave Girls better Brave Bros! Either release them or release some music.

jjajangmyeon231,631 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

They cite bts as their major influence yet RM made a diss track back to their boss 'brave brothers' who made a diss track on bang si hyuk, jyp and others quite a few years ago lol

