EVERGLOW are done with dumb in aggressive, chic MV for 'DUN DUN'

EVERGLOW has kicked off their 2020 activities with a bang!

On February 3 KST, the group unveiled their first mini album 'Reminiscence,' featuring hard-hitting title track "DUN DUN."





"DUN DUN" is a unique track with a pulsing brass section, with lyrics that reflect themes like being independent and having a bold and brave personality. The song was written by Olof Lindskog, Gavin Jones, Hayley Aitken, and 72, who have previously participated in hit K-pop songs like EXO's "Growl" and Red Velvet's "Dumb Dumb."

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW recently had to cancel attendance at their fan comeback showcase amid coronavirus concerns; however, they plan to release a video of the showcase through VLIVE and their official YouTube channel.

Check out the music video for "DUN DUN" above!