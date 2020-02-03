4

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

EVERGLOW are done with dumb in aggressive, chic MV for 'DUN DUN'

AKP STAFF

EVERGLOW has kicked off their 2020 activities with a bang!

On February 3 KST, the group unveiled their first mini album 'Reminiscence,' featuring hard-hitting title track "DUN DUN."


"DUN DUN" is a unique track with a pulsing brass section, with lyrics that reflect themes like being independent and having a bold and brave personality. The song was written by Olof Lindskog, Gavin Jones, Hayley Aitken, and 72, who have previously participated in hit K-pop songs like EXO's "Growl" and Red Velvet's "Dumb Dumb." 

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW recently had to cancel attendance at their fan comeback showcase amid coronavirus concerns; however, they plan to release a video of the showcase through VLIVE and their official YouTube channel.

Check out the music video for "DUN DUN" above!

  1. EVERGLOW
1 418 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Bubbl3Girl3106 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I like the song a lot (much more than Adios), but it reminds me a lot of "Pristin V-Get It". They aren't copying or anything, it's just that I found the song structure quite similar. I actually really this type of song structure - so this definitely isn't a bad thing! ❤️

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND