Super Junior's Heechul & TWICE's Momo caught up in dating rumors once again

Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo have been caught up in dating rumors once again.



Heechul and Momo's labels both denied dating rumors in August of 2019, but reports of their alleged relationship have made headlines again. According to Market News, Momo and Heechul are dating well despite their busy schedules. They're said to be very supportive of each other's careers in the entertainment industry, and their relationship reportedly grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship to something more.



JYP Entertainment and Label SJ have not yet responded to these new rumors.



What do you think of the reports of Heechul and Momo dating?