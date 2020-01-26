Swings announces he is stepping down as CEO of IMJMWDP

Swings has stepped down as the CEO of his agency IMJMWDP (Indigo Music, Just Music, and WedaPlugg Records).



The rapper took to his personal YouTube channel on January 26 KST to share a video announcing his decision.





In the video, he is seen wearing all-black, sitting in front of the camera as he further elaborates that while he obtained a lot while working as the CEO, he has been distressed by how much he has lost as well. He added that if things continued to follow down this path for him, everything would become meaningless, so he decided he would step down.



Swings intends to continue being at IMJMWDP, but in the future, he intends to be there as a friend and older brother to the artists as opposed to their boss and CEO.



"Moving forward, I want to live as a warm-hearted person, musical artist, and someone who exercises," he added.



Meanwhile, Swings opened IMJMWDP after leaving previous agency Brand New Music back in August 2014.